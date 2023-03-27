Emily Tate Sullivan is a senior reporter at EdSurge covering early childhood and K-12 education. She has been writing about education since 2017, often traveling across the country to report on early childhood programs and K-12 schools, interviewing, observing, photographing and otherwise looking for ways to capture her sources and subjects with empathy and sensitivity for in-depth feature stories and investigations. Her work has been published in outlets including WIRED, Mother Jones, Slate and PBS NewsHour. At EdSurge, Emily writes about the education workforce, mental health, trauma and inclusive school models. She grew up in Tennessee and graduated from Miami University in Ohio with dual degrees in journalism and international studies. She lives in Denver, Colorado.