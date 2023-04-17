Yasmin Moll is an anthropologist of religion and media with expertise in the Middle East. She is also a visual and multimodal ethnographer. Her research is informed by a conceptual attunement to difference and emancipatory politics within authoritarian contexts. Her first book explores the role Islamic television played in Egypt’s 2011 revolution. Her new ethnography on the intersections of Nubian digital activism, race, indigeneity, and social memory in Egypt takes the form of multimodal collaborations in film and animation.