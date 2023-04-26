Aram Goudsouzian is the Bizot Family Professor of History at the University of Memphis, where he teaches courses on modern American history, with a particular focus on race, politics, and culture. His most recent book is "The Men and the Moment: The Election of 1968 and the Rise of Partisan Politics in America" (University of North Carolina Press, 2019). He has written articles in journals such as The Journal of American Studies, Study the South, Journal of the Historical Society, and American Studies. He is a regular contributor to Chapter 16, the online book review journal of Humanities Tennessee, and a frequent book reviewer for the Washington Post. He earned his PhD from Purdue University and his BA from Colby College.