Angela Sterritt is an award-winning journalist, writer, and artist. Sterritt has worked as a journalist for close to twenty years and has been with the CBC since 2003. She currently works with CBC Vancouver as a host and television, radio, and digital reporter. She is a proud member of the Gitxsan Nation and lives on xwməθkwəy´ əm (Musqueam), Sk-wx-wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlílwətaəə (Tsleil-Waututh) territories in Vancouver, Canada.