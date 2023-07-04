Melissa Bennett , M.Div. is a descendant of the Umatilla, Nimiipuu, Sac & Fox, and Anishinaabe Nations. She is a transracial adoptee, a.k.a. a Lost Bird, who grew up on an onion farm in rural Oregon. A proud Native Auntie, writer, storyteller, storylistener, educator, and spiritual care provider, Bennett is the founder of Nnoshe’s House, a virtual spiritual care space where people are invited to engage in meaning making and work toward deepening their spiritual lives. Bennett is a 2023 Oregon Humanities Community Storytelling Fellow. Learn more at nnosheshouse.com