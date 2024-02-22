Why Reparations Are a 2024 Election Issue
As the 2024 presidential election season is in full swing and states across the nation are starting to hold their primaries, abortion access and the Israeli genocide in Gaza are front and center. But other issues of crucial importance to the U.S. electorate, such as reparations for Black Americans, are getting far less attention.
Edgar Villanueva, who champions the issue of reparations, is author of the best-selling book Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance and founder and CEO of the Decolonizing Wealth Project and its fund, Liberated Capital. He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about reparations entering the 2024 elections discourse.
