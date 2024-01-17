By Sonali Kolhatkar

A mere 30 minutes after the Iowa Republican caucuses began on Jan. 15, 2024, the Associated Press declared former president Donald Trump the winner of the nation’s first primary. Trump beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley by a landslide, grabbing a 30% lead.

Although Trump is facing 91 criminal indictments, there appears to be little question that he will be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. What does that mean for American democracy?

Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about how her organization is preparing for a Trump presidential nomination.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.