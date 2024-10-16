By Sonali Kolhatkar

Just weeks before the United States presidential election on Nov. 5, 2024, all eyes are on a handful of swing states where the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remains tight.

In those states—including Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania—disaffected progressives may end up choosing third-party candidates such as Jill Stein and Cornel West. The Biden–Harris administration’s unequivocal backing of Israel’s genocide in Gaza is among the main reasons why some voters feel alienated from Democrats. But economic justice issues, such as the high cost of living and low wages, are also central concerns.

Democratic Party stalwarts are blaming Stein and West more than Harris, pointing to Trump as an existential threat to democracy. Trump’s supporters, understanding this, have fueled Stein’s and West’s candidacies with money and ballot access.

Rosa Alicia Clemente, Ph.D., an organizer, independent journalist, and scholar-activist, was the 2008 vice presidential candidate for the Green Party. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the role of third-party candidates in the election.

