By Sonali Kolhatkar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which The New York Times described as “A Closing Carnival of Grievances, Misogyny and Racism.”

Trump brought out his favored cast of conspiracy theorists and racist fearmongers, from Tucker Carlson to Stephen Miller. Among them were some new faces too, including a little-known comedian named Tony Hinchcliffe who referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean” and made a racist joke about Black people carving watermelons for Halloween.

Investigative journalist Arun Gupta attended the rally. In an interview with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali, Gupta explains the unique dichotomy of these kind of Trump rallies, which offer attendees both bigotry and hatred, as well as a sense of love and belonging for his disaffected voters.

