Will the FTC Continue to Serve Public Interest After Khan?

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan’s tenure has been powerful; she has emerged as one of the most pro-public interest FTC chairs in recent memory. In December 2024, a U.S. district court granted the FTC’s request for an injunction to stop the merger between Kroger and Albertsons, which would have been the largest grocery merger in U.S. history.

Though Khan has not yet resigned, incoming president Donald Trump has already picked her replacement, Andrew Ferguson, who is likely to go easy on businesses and focus on what he calls “free speech” issues.

Indivar Dutta-Gupta is a Doris Duke Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, a fellow at the Roosevelt Institute, and a distinguished visiting fellow at the National Academy of Social Insurance. He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about Khan’s legacy as FTC chair.