By Sonali Kolhatkar

A federal judge is deciding whether or not to approve the biggest grocery corporate merger in U.S. history. The Kroger and Albertsons chains say they want to merge in order to better compete with non-unionized grocery retailers such as Walmart. The Biden administration’s Federal Trade Commission has sued to stop the $25 billion deal, saying it would not help lower food prices and could hurt worker rights and wages.

Grace Garcia, a cashier at Vons in Glendale, California, with over three decades in the grocery industry, as well as a member of UFCW Local 770, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about why workers like her are opposing the merger.

