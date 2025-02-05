Who’s Going to Stop Elon Musk?

Though Donald Trump was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2025, the real head of state appears to be Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money to help elect Trump and has major financial stake in projects currently being decided upon by the federal government. Now, he has been named head of the wholly made-up federal organization, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and as a so-called special government employee, he appears to be acting without any oversight.

Since being named the head of DOGE, Musk has taken over the reins of power at a terrifying rate. His people have access to sensitive financial information and are pushing out federal workers.

Jeet Heer, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his latest analysis, “Who Will Stop Elon Musk’s Coup?”