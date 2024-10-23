By Sonali Kolhatkar

Polls around the nation show Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in a dead heat in several decision-making swing states ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 5. With enormous amounts of disinformation swirling in the media ecosphere, including from prominent figures like billionaire Elon Musk, little is guaranteed as voters begin mailing in ballots or readying their sample ballots to take into the voting booth.

The outcome of the election may well depend on turnout. A newly formed coalition called Black Power Voters Alliance is ratcheting up its organizing in a critical get-out-the-vote (GOTV) effort, which includes on-the-ground canvassing, door-to-door outreach, targeted phone banking, and text message voter outreach, as well as in-person gatherings.

Alexsis Rodgers, political director of Black Futures Lab and Black to the Future Action Fund, which are part of the Black Power Voters Alliance, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the GOTV efforts.

