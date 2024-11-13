By Sonali Kolhatkar

By the end of Election Day 2024, it was clear Donald Trump would be president-elect, winning his second term and beating Vice President Kamala Harris. Pre-election polls did not capture Trump’s popularity, and on election night he made gains in all seven swing states early on, winning five out of seven by the next day. In addition to winning the electoral college vote, Trump also won the popular vote. However, turnout was lower this year than in 2020.

A second Trump term could herald a massive increase in fossil fuel use, leading to faster, more catastrophic climate change; the firing of large numbers of federal government workers; the dismantling of the regulatory state; and a mass deportation of immigrants.

Jenn M. Jackson, Ph.D., is a YES! contributor, assistant professor at Syracuse University’s Department of Political Science, and author of Black Women Taught Us. They reflected on the election results on Nov. 6, 2024, with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.