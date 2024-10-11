By Sonali Kolhatkar

Hurricane Helene has wrought untold devastation across several Southeastern states, and is the deadliest to have hit the United States since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. So far more than 200 people are confirmed dead, and the cost of the estimated damage could be as high as $200 billion.

Among the hardest hit areas is Asheville, North Carolina, where the water system has been devastated, hundreds of thousands remain without power or internet access, and a thriving arts district has been severely flooded. To make matters worse, Donald Trump and his billionaire backer Elon Musk have fueled wild conspiracy theories, in part based on their continued demonization of immigrants.

Lauren Steiner, an organizer, activist, and independent journalist based in Asheville, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about Helene’s impact, the government’s response, and how the local community is engaged in mutual aid efforts.

