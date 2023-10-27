By Sonali Kolhatkar

When Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September 2022, it took more than 100 lives, becoming the deadliest storm to hit the United States since Katrina in 2005. Hurricane Ian also caused the most financial damage in Florida of any storm in history, and was the third costliest in the U.S. as a whole.

The storm also caused a massive loss of housing. In a state where developers were engaged in predatory behavior even before Ian, how have people been rebuilding in the intersection between climate change and disaster capitalism? Florida-based writer Elena Novak, who reported on post-hurricane rebuilding for YES!, answered that question in a conversation with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

