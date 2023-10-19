Elena Novak is a nonbinary organizer and writer from Florida. Their articles have been published on the Huffpost blog, Everyday Feminism, and in newspapers in Florida and North Carolina. After furthering their political education at Clark University in Worcester, they began a three-year stint as an organizer helping lead behavioral health and environmental campaigns in Pinellas County, Florida. In their free time, they love hoarding books from the library and cuddling their cat, Luna. They are a member of the National Writers Union. You can reach them at [email protected]