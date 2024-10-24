Kim Kelly is a labor reporter for In These Times and has been a regular labor columnist for Teen Vogue since 2018. Her writing on labor, class, politics, disability, and culture has appeared in The Nation, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Baffler, The New Republic, Rolling Stone, Esquire, and many others. Her first book, Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor, was published in 2022. She speaks English and Norwegian (Bokmal).