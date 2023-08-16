By Sonali Kolhatkar

More than a hundred people have so far been documented to have died in the devastating wildfires that swept the Hawaiian island of Maui, making it one of the deadliest such disasters in United States history. Federal agencies are pledging assistance even as survivors are desperately looking for loved ones and struggling to find lodging and other necessities. The historic town of Lahaina in particular has been completely destroyed, the fires consuming precious artifacts alongside lives. Meanwhile, there are already reports of real estate developers and investors aggressively pursuing purchases of land from survivors.

Kaniela Ing, national director of the Green New Deal Network, co-founder of Our Hawai‘i, and a former elected official to the Hawai‘i House of Representatives spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about the devastation on Maui and the coming recovery efforts. Ing, who is a 7th-generation Native Hawaiian, emphasizes the importance of centering Indigenous voices and leadership in rebuilding an island struggling with the ongoing impacts of tourism and colonization.

The views expressed here and on Rising Up With Sonali do not necessarily reflect the opinion of YES! Media.