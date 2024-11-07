By Sonali Kolhatkar

Ahead of polls opening in the United States general election on Nov. 5, 2024, Republican Donald Trump made his final pitch to voters and continued to demonize immigrants in order to mobilize support. He described the U.S. as an “occupied country,” referring to both undocumented people and those living in the U.S. with documents, and said he would “rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk—the world’s richest man and ardent Trump backer—has been exposed as having violated immigration law in the past. Musk has been using his social media platform, X, to spread inflammatory and racist anti-immigrant conspiracy theories.

In an interview recorded on Election Day, before the results were known, YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar spoke with Silky Shah, executive director of Detention Watch Network and author of the recently published book Unbuild Walls: Why Immigrant Justice Needs Abolition. They discussed what immigrants’ rights activists can do to prepare for the future, no matter who ends up in the White House.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.