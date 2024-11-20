By Sonali Kolhatkar

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed his plans to declare a national emergency on immigration and rely on the United States military to deport millions of immigrants.

Anti-immigrant racism was the central pillar of Trump’s re-election campaign, and his first term was marked by the disturbing scandal of thousands of immigrant children being separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Immigrant rights organizations are bracing for worse during his second term.

Adela de la Torre, deputy director at Justice Action Center spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her organization’s approach to counter Trump’s plans.

