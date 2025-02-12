The devastating Eaton fire in Southern California’s Altadena neighborhood led to the death of 17 people and the loss of more than 6,000 family homes in a historically Black community that is now mixed race and mixed income. The deadly fires swept through the region at the same time that migrant workers were bracing for the second Trump administration to launch an operation that would round them up and deport them.

The National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), which runs the Pasadena Community Job Center, had been preparing for the onslaught of anti-immigrant policies by overseeing “Know Your Rights” trainings all over the United States. But after the Eaton fire, NDLON launched fire relief efforts as well.

Pablo Alvarado, co-executive director of NDLON, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali from the offices of the Pasadena Community Job Center about how the organization is resisting Trumpism.