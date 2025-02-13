Migrant Workers Lead Cleanup Efforts in Altadena

The Pasadena Community Job Center, established by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) 25 years ago, was primed to move into action when the Eaton fire devastated the tight-knit Altadena and north Pasadena communities. The center is located just a few miles south of the fires and hosts migrant workers who lost their homes or lost their jobs in homes that were destroyed.

The center has been mainly connecting employers with workers to ensure the workers are safe and being paid fairly. The day after the fires, organizers pivoted to put together “fire-relief brigades” for day laborers as well as volunteers to organize cleanups of streets, backyards, and sidewalks. Meanwhile, the center has been turned into a mutual-aid donation hub.

Omar Leone, arts coordinator for NDLON, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the importance of the fire-relief brigades he is helping oversee.