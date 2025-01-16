On Jan. 7, 2025, YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar’s family evacuated North Pasadena, California, alongside thousands of other residents of both North Pasadena and Altadena as a wildfire raged, fueled by record-breaking winds, low humidity, and drought. The ferocious Eaton fire burned through 14,000 acres, killing more than a dozen people and destroying thousands of homes.

Kolhatkar has been reporting from the front lines of this major disaster, considered one of the deadliest wildfires in California history. She personally knows more than two dozen families who lost their homes in the fires. Her children’s former school has also burned down. There are National Guard soldiers deployed less than two blocks from her North Pasadena home, barring entry into Altadena. Community members have organized donation centers to help the thousands of people who have suddenly become homeless.

Daisy Trejo, a Mexican American resident of North Pasadena, lost her multigenerational family home that also served as the office for her small business. Paul Livingstone, a musician, community activist, and life-long resident of Altadena also lost his home and recording studio, though he also helped save his neighbor’s home. Trejo and Livingstone spoke with Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about evacuating their community and losing their homes.





