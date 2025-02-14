Immigration

Migrant Workers Shape Their Own Narratives

Feb 14, 2025

The Pasadena Community Job Center is in the heart of Pasadena, California, just two miles from the Altadena neighborhood where the deadly Eaton fire destroyed thousands of homes and claimed 17 lives. While the migrant workers participating in the center’s volunteer cleanup operation are regularly demonized by politicians, they have not been deterred from telling their own stories and crafting their own narratives about their experiences.

Manuel Vicente, director of Radio Jornalera, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his multimedia production showcasing the work of migrant day laborers and debunking myths about them.

