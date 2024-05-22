By Sonali Kolhatkar

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for the crime of genocide, and Hamas leaders, for other war crimes. Netanyahu remains defiant, as does U.S. President Joe Biden, who called the charges against the Israeli leader “outrageous.”

Over the weekend, Biden gave a commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta, a historically Black university, where some students silently protested his policy of continuing to arm Israel, and the class valedictorian, DeAngelo Jeremiah Fletcher, called for an “immediate and permanent cease-fire in the Gaza strip” as the president sat behind him and quietly applauded. Investigative Journalist Arun Gupta, whose stories for YES! include “Claims of Mass Rape by Hamas Unravel Upon Investigation” and “Students for Gaza Are Undeterred” spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the latest Gaza-related news.

