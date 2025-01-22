What Made the Gaza Ceasefire Possible?

Palestinians and their allies around the world are celebrating a ceasefire deal with Israel, brokered 15 months into a brutal genocide. The first part of the agreement is already in progress, with Palestinian prisoners being exchanged for Israeli hostages. Israel is expected to pull out of all areas in Gaza, allowing survivors of the genocide to return to the rubble of their homes.

Though the ceasefire was one of United States President Joe Biden’s last acts in office, critics point out that he could have pushed for such a deal a year ago. But Biden refused to act, allowing Israel to slaughter tens of thousands of Palestinians. A recent poll conducted by the Institute of Middle East Understanding and YouGov suggests Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump in part because of the Biden administration’s stubbornly pro-genocide position. Meanwhile, Trump is claiming credit for the ceasefire deal, further fueling Arab American anger with the Biden administration.

Ramzy Baroud, journalist, editor of The Palestine Chronicle, and author of five books including These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about how the ceasefire deal was won.