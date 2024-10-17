By Sonali Kolhatkar

It’s been more than a year since the start of Israel’s genocidal attack on Gaza that has left more than 40,000 dead, including 17,000 children. Israel has since expanded the war to Lebanon and is threatening to strike Iran.

The Biden–Harris administration has wholeheartedly supported Israel’s genocide. President Biden recently committed 100 United States troops to Israel despite a lack of public support for such a move.

Gideon Levy is a prominent Israeli journalist, who for decades has spoken out against the oppression of Palestinians in his Ha’aretz column called “Twilight Zone.” In 2010, he wrote a book called The Punishment of Gaza, and he released a new book this October, The Killing of Gaza: Reports on a Catastrophe. Levy spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali from Tel Aviv about his new book and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.