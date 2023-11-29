By Sonali Kolhatkar

Despite a pause in Israel’s military assault on Gaza, there is a legal case being made that the United States is complicit in enabling Israeli genocide against Palestinians. The U.S. sends Israel billions in military aid each year, and President Joe Biden’s administration has been an enthusiastic supporter of this decades-long trend.

Now, according to a new lawsuit filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), “The United States is not only failing to uphold its obligation to prevent the commission of genocide, but there is a plausible and credible case to be made that the United States’ actions to further the Israeli military operation, closure, and campaign against the Palestinian population in Gaza, rise to the level of complicity in the crime under international law.”

One of the plaintiffs in CCR’s lawsuit is Palestinian American Laila El-Haddad, an award-winning writer, social activist, policy analyst, and journalist. She is the author of Gaza Mom: Palestine, Politics, Parenting, and Everything In Between, co-author of the critically acclaimed The Gaza Kitchen: A Palestinian Culinary Journey, and co-editor of the anthology Gaza Unsilenced. El-Haddad, who has lost five family members to Israel’s bombing of Gaza, spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the lawsuit.

Sonali Kolhatkar is currently the racial justice editor at YES! Media and a writing fellow with Independent Media Institute. She was previously a weekly columnist for Truthdig.com. She is also the host and creator of Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. Sonali won First Place at the Los Angeles Press Club Annual Awards for Best Election Commentary in 2016. She also won numerous awards including Best TV Anchor from the LA Press Club and has also been nominated as Best Radio Anchor 4 years in a row. She is the author of Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence, and the co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women's Mission. Her forthcoming book is Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (City Lights, 2023). She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. She reflects on her professional path in her 2014 TEDx talk , “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host.” She can be reached at sonalikolhatkar.com