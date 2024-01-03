By Sonali Kolhatkar

South Africa has filed a genocide claim against Israel at the International Court of Justice at The Hague. The case centers on Israel’s relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip, considered to be the most destructive campaign of the century, worse even than what was done in Syria, Ukraine, or during World War II.

The official death toll has now surpassed 22,000, and yet Israel says it intends to intensify its campaign. Meanwhile, the United States has been Israel’s biggest political supporter, supplying it with hundreds of millions of dollars of weaponry; in December, President Joe Biden twice bypassed Congress to make two “emergency arms sales” to Israel.

Palestinian American attorney and human rights activist Huwaida Arraf discussed international law and global solidarity with Gaza in a recent interview with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

