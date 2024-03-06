By Sonali Kolhatkar

In the weeks after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, there were numerous claims of mass rape by Hamas soldiers of Israeli women. In November 2023, the group Physicians for Human Rights Israel released a position paper claiming there was pervasive sexual violence.

A month later, The New York Times published an investigation making similar claims. The two reports were widely cited to justify Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. The United Nations also released a report in early March in the same vein.

Investigative journalist Arun Gupta has debunked the PHRI and New York Times reports with an investigation published exclusively at YES! called “Claims of Mass Rape by Hamas Unravel Upon Investigation.” He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his investigation and also commented on the recently released U.N. report.

