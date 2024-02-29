By Sonali Kolhatkar

Social movements often consist of activists who have adopted a particular identity to help them articulate their personal connection to a cause. Can the same happen for the movement for reparations?

In a story for the new YES! digital series “Realizing Reparations,” Trevor Smith explores that question: “Can reparationist be a distinct identity, akin to feminist or abolitionist, a label worn with pride by progressive individuals showcasing their belief in reparative compensation for Black people?”

Smith is co-founder and executive director of Narrative Power at the BLIS Collective and former director of narrative change at Liberation Ventures, where he created and launched the Reparations Narrative Lab. He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his new story, “The (Identity) Politics of Reparations.”

