Trevor Smith is the co-founder and executive director of Narrative Power of the BLIS Collective, a culture change tank focused on building narrative infrastructure across Black, Indigenous, and progressive social movements to repair, decolonize, and transform culture. He was formerly the director of narrative change at Liberation Ventures, where he created and launched the Reparations Narrative Lab, a creative and research hub supporting the movement to increase public support for reparations. He’s held positions at the Surdna Foundation, the New York Civil Liberties Union, and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. 