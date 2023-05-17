By Sonali Kolhatkar

The California Reparations Task Force is readying its final report to the state legislature by July 1st. California lawmakers in 2020 passed AB 3121, establishing this first-of-its-kind task force to determine the scope of harm and potential for redress to the state’s Black residents. The group of nine spent two years conducting hearings and gathering testimony.

One member of the task force, Lisa Holder, told YES! Magazine in 2021 that the group’s goal was to make “evidence-based recommendations” drawn from two years of gathering testimony and documenting the harms arising from “the original systems of oppression, like slavery and Jim Crow segregation, and the continuing and ongoing systems of oppression that we’re seeing in institutional racism and structural racism.”

The task force is sending its interim report, which includes suggested financial compensation, to the state legislature for debate and approval.

Holder, who is President of the Equal Justice Society spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar about the report in an interview on Rising Up With Sonali.

