By Sonali Kolhatkar

More than 100 years ago, a violent white mob destroyed the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing hundreds of people and destroying a prosperous community, including a district known as Black Wall Street. Descendants of those who survived the so-called Tulsa Race Massacre have for years been agitating for reparations, to no avail.

In the meantime, a new generation of Tulsa’s residents is rebuilding what was lost. Writing about it for YES!’s new “Realizing Reparations” series is journalist Anneliese Bruner, whose great-grandmother, Mary E. Parrish, survived the Tulsa Massacre. Bruner spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her story, “Rebuilding Tulsa With or Without Reparations.”

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.