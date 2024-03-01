Anneliese Bruner is a writer-editor who has worked in corporate, media, and nonprofit sectors for such entities as BET and the Education Trust. She is a member of The Authors Guild, and her writing has appeared in The Washington Post, CNN, BET Weekend Magazine, Honey Magazine, Savoy Magazine, and USAID Front Lines. She is the great-granddaughter of Tulsa massacre survivor and author Mary Elizabeth Jones Parrish, and works to elevate her foremother’s legacy. She attended Bryn Mawr College and lives in Washington, D.C.