By Sonali Kolhatkar

The decision to have a child is a personal one yet is sometimes seen as politically fraught in a time of climate change. Meghan Elizabeth Kallman and Josephine Ferorelli, who run an organization called Conceivable Future, lead conversations around the country to make space for people to talk about family planning and climate change without judgment.

Guest-hosting a conversation on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali ,YES! Senior Editor Breanna Draxler spoke with Kallman and Ferorelli about the new book they have co-authored, called The Conceivable Future: Planning Families and Taking Action in the Age of Climate Change. YES! ran an excerpt of the book here.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.