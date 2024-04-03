By Sonali Kolhatkar

When we think about climate change, we often think in terms of statistics, studies, and measurements of melting glaciers, dwindling wildlife populations, and mass human migration. It’s a grim reality. But Grist, one of the nation’s leading climate solutions media outlets, asks us to imagine a future inspired by contemporary climate-related fiction.

Grist has partnered with YES! to help amplify the results of its latest project, Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors, an annual contest to celebrate short stories rooted in environmental justice and climate solutions. YES! will be publishing select entries from this contest throughout the week—find the latest stories in YES!’s first Climate Futures Week here. Grist’s climate fiction creative manager Tory Stephens discussed the project with YES! Senior Editor Breanna Draxler, guest-hosting YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

