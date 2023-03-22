By Sonali Kolhatkar

March 14 marks Equal Pay Day—the day that indicates how far into the year women must work in order to reach pay parity with their male counterparts from the previous year. Although there has been progress on some aspects of women’s rights over the decade, the pay gap between men and women has stubbornly persisted for two decades.

On average, women who are employed full time earn only 84% of what their male peers earn. The pay gap increases for women of color, with Black women earning 67% and Latina and Indigenous women earning 57% of what white, non-Hispanic men earn.

YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar spoke with Michele Kilpatrick, co-director of advocacy and mobilization at the Center for Popular Democracy, about closing the wage gap for Rising Up With Sonali.