Divorcing Love and Marriage from Organized Religion

Marriage, family, and domestic bliss are popular topics of discussion and debate in the United States. Thanks to the battles about marriage equality, the nuclear family, divorce rates, the rise of feminism, and conservative Christian insistence that traditional marriage is the bedrock of society, the discourse around intimate relationships is fraught with social, religious, and moral notions of love.

Further, conservatives such as the new Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson in particular, have used scriptural views of family and marriage as cover for homophobia and transphobia.

Now, clinical psychologist Enrico Gnaulati brings decades of experience, both professional and personal, to readers in a new book about sustaining long-term relationships while rejecting organized religion’s view of morality. Gnaulati spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about Flourishing Love: A Secular Guide to Lasting Intimate Relationships.