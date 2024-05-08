By Sonali Kolhatkar

Southern California has been a hub of student-led protests against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. As activists at the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California were reeling after their Free Gaza encampments were violently dismantled, students at California State University of Los Angeles (Cal State LA) were busy setting up their new base of protest on May 2.

YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar visited the new encampment to speak with its organizers, who had erected dozens of tents across from the student union, surrounded by a barricade of benches and tables. Young people wearing masks and keffiyehs sat and prayed, studied, quietly conversed, participated in group activities, and staffed tents dedicated to food and medical aid.

Members of the community who were not enrolled at the school also showed up to offer support. One of the student activists, who chose not to reveal their name, and a community activist named Susana Parra, spoke with Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the encampment. Special thanks to Anna Buss for production assistance.

