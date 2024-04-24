By Sonali Kolhatkar

College campuses across the United States have become sites of mass protest actions against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. They include Columbia University, New York University, Harvard, and Yale. Police have arrested hundreds of people, including those who have set up on-campus protest encampments.

Activists have been vilified as antisemitic, even though they include sizable numbers of Jewish students. At Columbia University, many of the students participated in a seder to mark Passover during the protest.

Meanwhile, the discovery of a mass grave containing more than 300 bodies in southern Gaza has lent even greater credibility to genocide allegations against Israel. The United Nations reported that victims were found stripped naked with their hands tied.

Shana L. Redmond, a professor of English and Comparative Literature at the Center for the Study of Ethnicity at Race at Columbia University, has been among faculty members involved in the campus protests. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about campus repression and false accusations of antisemitism.

