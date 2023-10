By Sonali Kolhatkar

The United States economic system is facing increasing scrutiny for the inequality it has generated. A significant part of the stranglehold that the current form of capitalism has is cultural: the idea that when stock prices are booming and the Dow Jones is high, the economy is healthy and ordinary Americans are thriving.

But applying a clarifying lens to the prevailing economic model reveals that we live under a system of what author Marjorie Kelly calls “wealth supremacy,” which is the title of her new book. Kelly is a distinguished senior fellow at the Democracy Collaborative, a nonprofit working to catalyze the creation of a democratic economy. She spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her book and what it will take to realize a democratic economic system.

