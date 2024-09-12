By Sonali Kolhatkar

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 has promised a dystopian vision for LGBTQ rights. Its ideas are consistent with authoritarian, Christian nationalist, and white supremacist objectives. It aims to criminalize the existence of LGBTQ people through regressive legislation that targets freedom of expression, health care policies that deny access to medically necessary care (especially for transgender people), and a culture of repression, intolerance, and hatred for those deemed “different.”

But what would a progressive vision for LGBTQ people look like? As part of YES! Media’s Progress 2025 initiative, Jenn M. Jackson, Ph.D., answers that question in a conversation with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali. Jackson is a YES! contributor, an assistant professor at Syracuse University’s Department of Political Science, and author of Black Women Taught Us (Penguin Random House, 2024) and the forthcoming Policing Blackness (University of Chicago Press, 2025).

