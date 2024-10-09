By Sonali Kolhatkar

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 takes aim at the United States educational system by targeting public education and students of color, LGBTQ students, and low-income students. The project’s authors hope to eliminate the Department of Education and roll back federal protections and funding for students with disabilities, transgender and nonbinary students, and low-income students.

Project 2025’s plan comes amid efforts to privatize public schools, rising college student debt, book bans, the infiltration of Christian nationalism in schools, attacks on accurate history education, and more. In such a context, what would a progressive vision of education in the U.S. look like? National Book Award–winning, best-selling author Ibram X Kendi, Ph.D., spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali to help answer that question.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.