By Sonali Kolhatkar

It’s been less than four years since the police killing of George Floyd sparked a racial justice uprising and prompted a mainstream embrace of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in corporate hiring, government, and the classroom.

But the backlash to DEI efforts has been swift. The New York Times published an extensive investigation into the anti-DEI playbook this past weekend.

Matthew Kincaid is the founder and CEO of Overcoming Racism and author of the new book Freedom Teaching: Overcoming Racism in Education to Create Classrooms Where All Students Succeed. He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his book and the attacks on DEI initiatives.

