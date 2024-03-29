By Sonali Kolhatkar

Last week, the Biden administration announced the strictest-ever rule regulating tailpipe emissions, one of the most significant sources of carbon emissions in the United States. But the rule was watered down by giving automakers more time to comply with it—time being precisely what the planet is running out of as the climate continues to warm.

Rather than simply requiring the auto industry to produce more electric vehicles (EVs), the federal government says car manufacturers have to comply with the new rules by ensuring that about 56% of all new car sales are EVs by the year 2032—a challenge for American car makers. Meanwhile, Chinese-manufactured EVs are flooding the global market and could help meet Biden’s climate goals. But the U.S. has imposed strict tariffs to keep out Chinese EVs and claimed that the smart cars are a national security threat.

Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., president and CEO of the Hip Hop Caucus and host of the award-winning climate and environmental justice podcast The Coolest Show, analyzed Biden’s new tailpipe emissions rule with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.

