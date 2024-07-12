By Sonali Kolhatkar

As extreme heat envelopes large swaths of the western United States this summer—in line with predictions that climate scientists have been making for years—workers are facing deadly risks. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently published the text of a proposed rule that, if it were to become official, would be the first-ever federal regulation protecting millions of workers from heat-related stress.

Alex Press, a staff writer at Jacobin covering labor issues, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the proposed heat protections. She also discussed the legacy of the late labor strategist and organizer Jane McAlevey, who recently passed away from cancer, and was a friend and mentor to Press.

