Join YES! and Colorlines for “This Uprising: How to Make Black Lives Really Matter,” a virtual discussion with Michael Harriot of The Root and historian Jamon Jordan, hosted by YES! Executive Editor Zenobia Jeffries Warfield and Colorlines Senior Editorial Director Angela Bronner Helm.

The panelists discuss their contributions to the Black Lives fall issue of YES! Magazine, a collaboration between YES! and Colorlines. Edited by Jeffries Warfield and Bronner Helm, it features, along with Harriot and Jordan, more than 20 Black journalists, historians, policymakers, researchers, artists, and photographers who imagine a world in which public safety does not require racist and violent policing, where there are no racial inequities in health care, and the debts owed by this nation for Black labor are paid.

Recorded on Sept. 17, 2020.