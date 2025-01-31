Criminal justice reform

Reimagining Justice Systems in a Post-Abolitionist World

Jan 31, 2025

How do we think about creating a world free of policing and prisons, a world where the constant fear of state violence is a thing of the past?

For Gina Dent, Ph.D., adopting an abolition mindset shouldn’t just be relegated to the criminal justice system. Abolition means reimagining society as a whole, especially in how we think about our responsibilities to one another while balancing our individual rights. 

Dent co-directs the Visualizing Abolition project at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she is a feminist studies professor. She also co-authored the book Abolition. Feminism. Now. (Haymarket Books, 2022) with Angela Y. Davis, Erica R. Meiners, and Beth E. Richie. Dent spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about how society can reimagine justice systems to meet abolitionist ideals.

The conversation is part of a series of interviews for Kolhatkar’s new book, Talking About Abolition: A Police-Free World Is Possible.

Related Stories
Parenting Toward Abolition

Parenting Toward Abolition
Food Justice As a Path Toward Abolition

Food Justice As a Path Toward Abolition
Talking About Abolition: Participatory Budgeting

Talking About Abolition: Participatory Budgeting
An Abolitionist Response to Project 2025

An Abolitionist Response to Project 2025

Inspiration in Your Inbox.

Sign up to receive email updates from YES!

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.